Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande join #GlobalPrayersForSSR campaign as they pray with folded hands to seek justice

Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande took to social media to extend support to the GlobalPrayersForSSR campaign as they prayed seeking justice in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
24620 reads Mumbai
A few days back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to pray with folded hands for a CBI investigation in the death case of her late brother, and also, started a 24-hour global campaign asking fans to pray for the actor and demand justice. Joining the #JusticeforSSR campaign, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, posted social media posts requesting a CBI investigation in the case, and now, following Sushant’s sister, Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon took to social media to share a photo with folded hands while they pray for justice.

In the morning of August 15, 2020, Sushant’s sister shared a video as the family held a puja in his memory as a part of 'global prayers for SSR'. In the said video, we can see the family chanting the prayers while her entire family is seen sitting in front of Sushant's photo frame. Alongside the video, her caption read, “ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ‪उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus.” And now, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a photo while praying with folded hands to seek justice in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Alongside the photo, Kriti wrote, “Because it's always a good time to pray... Sending out Prayers and Positivity. May the truth shine soon... Today, this independence day lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right. #jaihind #happyindependenceday #PrayersForSSR #MayTruthPrevail #LoveBeforeHate".

Thereafter, Ankita Lokhande also shared a video as she prayed in her home temple and wrote, "Miracle-Man. A Startling soul. An awe-inspiring personality. You will be missed Sushant. ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus". Earlier, Shweta posted a photo of herself holding a certificate that she received from California Legislature Assembly as they bestowed the late actor with a certificate of recognition for his overall contribution to society. She wrote, "‪On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus".

Check out the posts here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister & boyfriend Vicky Jain laud Ankita Lokhande after actress shares bank statement

Credits :Instagram Twitter

