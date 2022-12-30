Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to have a royal February wedding in Rajasthan? Everything you need to know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship grabs headlines time and again. Even though neither Sidharth nor Kiara have acknowledged or confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted together by the paparazzi at the airport or at other events. Bollywood’s rumour mill has been buzzing with reports of their wedding that may take place in 2023. Now, the latest report suggests that Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in February, and that it will be a grand affair! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot in February

According to a report in ETimes, Sidharth and Kiara will get married in the first week of February. Their pre-wedding functions will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5, during which their families and loved ones will celebrate the mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. Meanwhile, the big day will be February 6, and Sidharth and Kiara will likely have a royal wedding, reminiscent of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Sharing details about the venue, a source told ETimes that the wedding will take place at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel and that there will be high security at the venue. “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security,” said the source. The report also claimed that a group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to Jaisalmer on February 3, before the pre-wedding festivities commence. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jet off for New Year vacay Meanwhile, just yesterday, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport one after the other to jet off to an undisclosed location ahead of New Year. Kiara looked gorgeous in a blue tank top paired with ripped wide-leg jeans. She carried a sky-blue handbag, and had a beige cap on. Meanwhile, Sidharth was seen in a red sweatshirt with black pants and had sunglasses on. He was seen carrying a backpack as he made his way to the entrance gate of the airport. While it isn’t confirmed, looks like the lovebirds are heading out of town to ring in New Year together!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence Meanwhile, amid speculations of their wedding, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were clicked outside ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence last week. While they weren’t spotted together, videos of them exiting Manish Malhotra’s house one after the other fuelled speculations about their wedding. Kiara was all smiles as she made her way to her car, and was seen in a white top and matching pants. She kept her hair open, and was seen carrying a yellow handbag. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra a blue sweatshirt and white pants. He was seen flashing the thumbs-up sign before entering his car. Kiara and Sidharth shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah for the first time and their off-the-charts chemistry during the movie’s promotional events garnered a lot of attention. Their performances in the movie were also lauded by the audience and viewers alike. Their Instagram reels together went viral in absolutely no time!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s appearances on Koffee With Karan 7 Sidharth and Kiara appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 in different episodes, but they were both asked questions about their rumoured romance. As usual, neither of them confirmed their relationship directly, but they did drop hints about them being together. When asked about marriage, Kiara said on the show, “I have always believed in the institution of marriage because I have seen a beautiful marriage at home. So it is definitely something I do see in my life, but I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today.” Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his future plans, to which Sidharth said, “I am manifesting a brighter and happier future.” When KJo quipped, “With Kiara,” Sidharth replied, “If it was her, it would be great.” Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu. The spy thriller film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. She will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, and RC15, with Ram Charan.

