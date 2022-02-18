Red Velvet confirms comeback in March; Reaches new milestone with ‘Bad Boy’ MV

Red Velvet is officially coming back with new music! SM Entertainment confirmed reports on February 18, sharing that the girl group is gearing up to release new music next month. The agency shared, “Red Velvet is preparing a new album with the goal of releasing it in March. We ask for you to please show a lot of interest.”

At 'SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @KWANGYA', the SM Town online live concert held on January 1, Red Velvet had announced their plans of releasing new music this year as a group. Member Wendy had shared, “I'm looking forward to the moment when I'll be with the members again this year.” Red Velvet’s leader Irene had added, “We’ll show you a lot of great activities this year, so please be with us.”

The upcoming release will mark Red Velvet’s first comeback since the release of their EP ‘Queendom’ in August last year. The EP included six tracks in total: ‘Queendom’, ‘Pose’, ‘Knock on Wood’, ‘Pushin’ N Pullin’, ‘Better Be’ and ‘Hello Sunset’, with ‘Queendom’ as the title track.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet’s music video for ‘Bad Boy’ released in 2018, has just reached a new milestone! The video for the hip-hop influenced R&B track has crossed 350 million views on YouTube as of February 17, becoming the first music video by any female artist under SM Entertainment to cross this mark.

Red Velvet debuted in August 2014 with members Irene, Seulgi, Weny, and Joy, with the single ‘Happiness’. The group’s youngest member, Yeri, joined the line-up in March 2015, with their first mini album, ‘Ice Cream Cake’. The girl group is known for their music reflecting their own group’s name, with their ‘red’ side experimenting with more upbeat and predominantly pop sounds, while their ‘velvet’ side focuses more on darker, ‘90s-includenced sounds, offering them immense versatility across genres.

Stay tuned for more updates about Red Velvet’s upcoming comeback in March!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Yoo Yeon Seok cast opposite Park Min Young in ‘Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To’?