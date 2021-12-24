Song Kang to reprise his role in ‘Sweet Home’ season 2? Agency responds

The preparations for the return of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home’ seem to be in full force as we keep coming across new updates each day. The story of an apartment complex and its residents who have to come to terms with the inhuman dangers that lie in front of them and how they work together to fight the monsters was met with fan favor as the Netflix show ‘Sweet Home’ was released in December 2020.

Now, the production team is gearing up for the release of the next season of the apocalyptic horror and the lead is yet to be confirmed. Season 1 saw actor Song Kang take on the role of Cha Hyun Soo who must now strive for his life. The portrayal saw applause pouring in from all parts of the world for his sincerity and well dealt execution.

Now, sources have revealed that Song Kang has been approached to continue for the next season. His agency, Namoo Actors has made their statement as, "It is true that we are discussing the appearance of Song Kang in 'Sweet Home' season 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet."

If Song Kang were to reprise his role, fans would be in hopes of finding answers to the cliffhanger that brought closure to season 1. Previously, actors Lee Si Young and Park Gyu Young who played Seo Yi Kyung and Yoon Jisoo respectively, were said to have been brought in for the next season. There were also reports that the show will start filming in winter, however Netflix had not confirmed the same.

Did you like 'Sweet Home'? Let us know below.