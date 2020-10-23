Indian 2 director S Shankar writes to production house post delay in the resumption of shoot

Unlike other movies, the makers of Indian 2 have not resumed its shoot yet. It features Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a delay in the shooting schedules and release dates of many movies. Indian 2 is among those projects that have been delayed because of the same. According to media reports, the much-anticipated movie’s release date has been postponed to 2021. Apart from that, it has also grabbed headlines owing to certain controversies and issues. Reports suggest that the film’s crew earlier halted the shoot owing to concerns with the budget that was quoted.

Later on, there were halts because of an accident on the set and the lockdown. However, there is still no confirmation regarding the resumption of its shoot. Now, the film’s director S. Shankar has reportedly written to the production team and asked them to provide him plans for the same. A report by Times of India also suggests that while Shankar and his team were ready to shoot, the production house wanted to bring down the cost to make up for their losses amidst the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Shankar felt it would be difficult as he had already brought down the cost from Rs 400 crore to Rs 220 crore. That is the reason why the production house is reportedly playing the waiting game. And now, the director has given an ultimatum to them for providing details on the future plans or allowing him to work on another project. Talking about Indian 2, it features Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Bobby Simha in the lead roles.

