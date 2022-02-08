3 natural ingredients to swear by for supple skin that glows as bright as the sun

Nothing is a fry cry when you get to the root of the problem to do the needful. If you see your skin as dry, there could be other factors than just the winter to summer transition we're currently witnessing. Want smooth skin? It's not a two-day process but simple skincare ingredients when used wisely and correctly can help change the texture of your skin. One of the obvious reasons could be a damaged skin barrier that commands moisturisation and skin that's left unprotected without a swipe of sunscreen.

While basic help and attention can be delivered by your store-bought products, nothing quite like natural ingredients do the cut giving you pillow-soft skin. Let's take a look at what you need to help your skin look fresh, clean, and supple.

1) Coffee powder: Always remember to use a gentle scrub that can help draw out dirt and ease your skin from dead skin that sits tight. Using ground coffee powder and coconut oil or olive oil works well too.

2) Papaya puree: Do you dislike how slimy it can get? Your skin adores it and all thanks to hero, papain. From removing dead skin cells to unclogging pores and fighting acne, this fruit can smoothen rough skin and help your skin impart a natural glow.

3) Honey: Sweet for your taste buds, better for your skin. This ingredient boasts of antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that can make your skin feel and look soft. It also keeps a tab on acne. Expect your skin to glow with all of the exfoliations it does.

