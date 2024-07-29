Taurus Weekly Horoscope July 29 - August 04, 2024

Taurus Weekly Health Horoscope

You may be quite busy at work, and the level of job pressure may exhaust you by the end of the week. This may make you feel a little duller than usual. So, don't push your physical limits, and don't overwork your body or mind, as these can make you sick.

Taurus Weekly Love Horoscope

In terms of love, considerable changes are envisaged in relationship dynamics. You should reflect on where you want to take your current relationship with your partner. Those in toxic or dysfunctional relationships should consider leaving. Do not rush into another relationship without first allowing your heart to heal from your previous one.

Taurus Weekly Business Horoscope

Your financial condition is stable, so you might buy a high-end item or try out a new gadget. Some may establish a new business or launch a new product to the market. This week is all about creation, and any new concept or idea you come up with now can lead to significant future rewards.

Taurus Weekly Career Horoscope

This is an excellent week for your professional progress, and teamwork will help you complete important duties on time. You are likely to deliver high-quality results at work, which will open up new opportunities for you in the future.

