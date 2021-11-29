Cast out bad fats by welcoming these good fats to your daily diet

Saturated fats are widely known and bad fats where in comparison unsaturated fats are labelled as good fats. Since saturated fats are considered to be harmful and unhealthy for the human body, the majority of the people plan to kick them out of their everyday diet. On the other hand, good fats can keep your heart healthy and your health pinker. Scroll down to check out what food items do have good fats in them.

1. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a perfect addition to an everyday meal as they contain beneficial properties. They promote weight loss, control blood sugar, boosts dental health and strengthens the bones. Nevertheless, they are calcium rich and can enhance the taste of puddings, smoothies and salads in a jiffy.

2. Avocado

Avocados is a fruit infused with miracles. They taste great and play a major role in reducing high cholesterol levels. They contain unsaturated fats and are considered to be one of the best companions to toast. Add finely chopped avocados to eggs or make a guacamole to enjoy your meal to the fullest.

3. Pine Nuts

Pine nuts are healthy nuts that boost your immunity and hormonal growth. They have a soft texture, butterfly flavour and can be consumed raw. They are rich in Vitamin A and lutein which is highly beneficial for healthy bones and sharper vision. Add whole pine nuts to salads or crush them upon puddings or smoothies.

4. Macadamia nuts

Macadamia nuts are one of the healthiest nuts which possess dietary fibers and plenty of antioxidants. They are a source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, iron and manganese. They have a rich and sweet flavour that makes these nuts the best munching snacks. You can also add these nuts to salads, smoothies, puddings and use them like other nuts in your diet.

5. Olive Oil

Olive oil has plenty of health benefits as it contains an immense amount of antioxidants and Vitamin E. It keeps your cholesterol levels under control and contains rich healthy fats that in return offer health benefits to the human body. It can be used as a salad dressing or for flavouring purposes.

If you want to maintain your health, it is the time to become health conscious by first knocking off bad fats from the diet. No matter how much you control your cravings or how you plan your diet chart, these good fats will ultimately bring you on a healthy track of life. Welcome them to your diet from today and enjoy the positive health benefits they offer in return.

