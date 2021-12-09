7 Wedding gift ideas under Rs 2000 that the bride and groom will actually thank you for

It’s the wedding season and a lot of us are wedding hopping. Apart from choosing the best jewellery and outfits, another dreadful task is trying to look for the perfect wedding gift for the bride and groom. Here we have a list of practical products that the bride and groom will actually make use of and literally thank you for.

French Press

Now they can enjoy their much-needed cup of coffee anywhere, anytime with this travel French press. It combines the benefits of a French press brewing system with an insulated travel flask in one handy gadget. This portable coffee maker with built-in silicone and mesh plunger lid takes the place of a traditional 3-cup French press. Its double wall construction will keep their coffee hotter for longer. They can brew coffee on the move, or fill up from a larger pot they have brewed at home.

Price: Rs.1599

Vegetable Chopper

If they are a bonafide lazy couple then you definitely dread the task of chopping vegetables. If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be their knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has 7 easy to change inserts including two different sized chopper blades and two spiralizer inserts. Now they can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: Rs.177

Rice Cooker

The rice cooker will help them save money in the future since they won't be tempted to order out as much. If they are workaholics, this will help them make quick and easy meals in bulk. It can cook upto 1 kg of rice and has an anodised finish.

Price: Rs.1899

Marble Coasters

This set of marble coasters will make your Monica Geller-like friends really happy because they 100 percent care about the fact that the glass on the table is slowly dripping condensation onto their glass table.

Price: Rs.425

Fondue Burner

Most couples still look for some fun even after their honeymoon is over. This fondue burner will help them enjoy a cosy datenight anytime they want. They can enjoy breadcrumbs with cheese or marshmallows with hot chocolate while watching Netflix, cuddled in a blanket.

Price: Rs.799

Wall-Mounted Rack

If the wedding couple is a liquor fan and loves collecting aesthetic alcohol bottles, then this wall mounted rack will help them nicely organise their collection so it isn't just haphazardly shoved into a fridge where it may or may not break. The handcrafted wooden holder has a shelf of 8 bottles and hangers for 6 wine bottles.

Price: Rs.1579

Air Purifier Indoor Plants

These are one of the most attractive, durable and tolerant houseplants. It handles low light and needs less water. It removes formaldehyde, benzene and carbon monoxide. The branches grow in an elegant way of wand-like shape that starts thick and rounded at the bottom and then tapers to a point.

Price: Rs.897

