Things to be mindful of when visiting a new mother and her infant

The birth of a new child in the family can be an exciting time indeed. Yet, when visiting your new-born nephew, niece or your friend’s baby it can be important to be sensitive to their situation. You must understand that she might still be healing from the trauma of childbirth. Furthermore, some women experience postpartum depression as a new mother. So, you must be careful not a bring up topics that might be triggering for them.

Take a look at some of the questions you should not ask, along with some topics that you should not bring up unless the momma talks about it.

You must avoid pressing questions such as- Is the baby on formula or are does she drink your milk? Do you use a pump and are you lactating normally?

Moreover, skirt issues such as- sleep training methods you approve of, parenting styles you don’t agree with or even types of nappies that are best for the little one.

Telling the mother that her child looks peaky and commenting about her milk production should be avoided.

You must not ask- Did you have a normal delivery or a C-section? Did you opt for pain medication like the epidural or did you say no to drugs during childbirth?

The worst thing you could probe her about would be whether or not labour was painful. She must not be made to relive those moments of pain at a time when her body is still healing.

Lastly, do not demand to name the baby because you’re a blood relative. You must understand that they may have aspirations for their little one and may have chosen a name they are passionate about already. Do not guilt them into letting you name their infant.

While you may have their best interests at heart, you must see that your questions might make them uncomfortable. Hence, keep the queries light and try to be there as a supportive individual who can extend help rather than advice.

