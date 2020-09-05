6 Beautiful half up hairstyles perfect for bridesmaids

Nothing beats an effortlessly half-tie hairstyle with tresses tumbling on a maiden's face. Tie up your hair this wedding season with these gorgeous hairstyles.

Are you all ready to have a great time at your sister or best friend’s wedding? You must have picked the perfect outfit, and gorgeous jewellery to go with it. But have you decided on how will you wear your hair? The hairstyle has to be at par with your sartorial choices, which is why you must choose the right one for all the wedding functions.

Of the myriad of hairstyle ideas floating on the internet, half-up-half-down wedding hairstyles are the ones to go for to add a little bit of romance, a little bit of modern to your look. To help you on your quest, we have compiled a list of hairstyles that never go out of style.

Without further ado, here are 6 hairstyles to help you add a dash of oomph to your overall look.

Of swirls and loops

For a relaxed look, this twisted half updo with soft waves is all you need to rock the special attire you chose for your sister or best friend’s wedding.

A woven wonder

Braids and curls, oh my! Instead of simply pinning your tresses, try this hairstyle with the hair woven into a romantic updo.

Go Retro

Take some inspiration from the French actress and beauty Brigitte Bardot to pull off the ultimate high-volume puff at the wedding.

The edgy look

The effortless nature of the half updo knot with beachy waves and mohawk braid in the front will definitely give an edge to your overall look.

A soft and romantic touch

Create a lot of intrigue with this gorgeous hairstyle wrapped in a soft twist with loose braids on both sides.

Delicate buds

This is a quintessential half-up, half-down hairstyle is all things pretty and will look perfect with any outfit you choose!

ALSO READ: 7 gorgeous Mehendi designs for legs every millennial bride should check out

Share your comment ×