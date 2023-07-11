Alita: Battle Angel: Did James Cameron confirm more than one sequel to cyberpunk motion capture film?

The cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel was not only critically acclaimed but also commercially successful. It has been years since any major update on the motion capture movie but fans of the Robert Rodriguez directorial movie might be in for a surprise. James Cameron has spoken about the film recently and it will excite viewers for what's to come.

Will there be more than one sequel to Alita: Battle Angel?

During a conversation with Forbes, the popular producer mentioned Alita: Battle Angel and its potential sequels. That's right, it seems like the film is getting more than one sequel. "And on Avatar, I'm working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I'll be working in Austin, so it just didn't make sense for us anymore," he said talking about why he listed his coastal ranch in California for $33 million.

Based on Yukito Kishiro's manga series Gunnm, Battle Angel Alita grossed more than $405 million at the worldwide box office and became Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. It was released on February 14, 2019, and revolves around Alita, a revived cyborg who suffers from amnesia. Due to its success, the news of there being potentially more than one Alita: Battle Angel film in the works is not too surprising, and definitely joyful news for fans.

More about Alita: Battle Angel

The official synopsis of the film reads, "When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past." The film revolves around Alita as she navigates her new life in Iron City while Ido attempts to protect her from her mysterious and dangerous past.

She soon finds out she has abilities that several people in power want to control. The cast of the films includes Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Jackie Earle Haley, Ed Skrein, and Keean Johnson. Even though the news of more than one new film in the franchise sounds exciting, with Cameron's major focus being on the iconic Avatar franchise, fans shouldn't expect Alita: Battle Angel to come out anytime too soon.

