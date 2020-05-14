Robert Pattinson on not working out during quarantine: People who exercise frequently are part of the problem

Robert Pattinson, who will star as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie The Batman, revealed he is not working out during quarantine. Here’s what he had to say.

As the world practices social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, various celebrities are sharing their workout routines on social media, flaunting their perfectly toned bodies. Robert Pattinson, however, is refusing to work out during quarantine even though his trainer is constantly asking him to exercise. During his recent interaction with GQ, Robert said something most leading men in Hollywood would shy away from admitting publicly. The actor, who is known for his role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, stated that it is not important for actors to work out regularly to stay in shape.

Robert, who is all set to star as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie The Batman, asserted that people who work out frequently are part of the problem. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped,” he explained referring to the late actor who was known for performance in films like East of Eden and Rebel Without a Cause. With comment, the actor addressed the issue of societal pressures surrounding body image for men.

The production of his upcoming DC superhero film was put on hold earlier this year amid the ongoing health crisis. Even though he will feature as the famous Caped Crusader in the film, the actor is not spending time keeping his body in check. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the UK has lifted shooting restrictions. Last week, it was reported that the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport falls under the part of the country cleared to reopen. While the department is encouraging studios to get back to work, according to a report by ComicBook, The Batman creators are not planning on restarting the production. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian clears the air on pregnancy rumours; Says ‘This is me when I have a few extra pounds on’

