Why did ‘The Night Agent’ star Gabriel Basso quit acting at 18? Actor reveals

Gabriel Basso from the hit show The Night Agent appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show. The actor who plays Peter Sutherland in the series revealed that he took a break from acting.

Gabriel Basso on quitting acting

Gabriel made his debut on The Jimmy Fallon Show on April 21. Basso made a shocking revelation on the show when he disclosed that he quit acting at the age of 18, “I think actors are really insulated from reality, and I think of all people, actors should be the least insulated people because they’ve got to portray real things. And so everything sort of felt like a pseudo-experience to me.” Gabriel explained, “As a kid where, oh, you can be the fighter, and not actually hit anybody or know what it’s like to get hit, it just felt very fake. So I quit because I didn’t want to be depressed… And now I’m back.”

ALSO READ: Jimmy Fallon Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't know about the Late Night host

Jimmy Fallon went on to disclose that Gabriel honed his skills in multiple things on hiatus, like archery, drawing, weightlifting, amateur fighting, drumming, the violin, welding, and more. “I don’t have a social life,” the actor joked. Gabriel’s first big break was ABC’s The Big C and the film Super 8 when he was a teenager. The actor then took a break at 18 for the following “7 or 8 years.” When the actor returned with the show ‘The Night Agent,’ it turned out to be one of Netflix’s biggest shows. Three weeks after its release, the show became Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English-language TV shows.

Will The Night Agent get a season 2?

The Night Agent is officially getting a season 2. This series was originally supposed to be a limited series but has been extended for another action-packed season. The creator of the show Shawn Ryan, said in an interview, “I always knew that I wanted each season to be a mostly standalone story. In this case, the center of gravity was Washington D.C and the White House, and it had this host of characters, but for the most part, we answered most questions, and we’ve settled what happened in that. Hopefully, that’s a really satisfying journey for the audience.”

ALSO READ: Why did Marlowe star Liam Neeson punch Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show?