Arjun Kapoor on his equation with Malaika Arora: It is more about being around someone who makes you happy

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019, after several years of rumours about their relationship. It came after Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz Khan in 2016. Meanwhile, Arjun, who is currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns has been candid about the mature relationship he has had with Malaika. In a recent interview, the Ishaqzaade actor got candid about how the 48-year-old actress has had more than one instance of inspiring him in every walk of life.

Arjun and Malaika's equation

In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, speaking of his equation with Malaika, Arjun shared, "It is not about being as direct as that. That would be taking away from the equation I share with her. It is more about being around someone who makes you happy. And when you are in a relationship, the equation allows you to talk about everything." He went on to elaborate on how he respects the way Malaika has been consistent with her fitness. Having the impact of such strong support in his life, he shared, "She has always influenced me. And because she is inspirational to many people, I am always inspired by her."

On having an easy bond with her because she understands how the industry works, Arjun further added, "She has always been supportive and has always understood my shortcomings and feelings. The nicest part about being with her is that she has a sense of understanding of this profession. She knows what I am going through. She has been able to silently be there and she tells me the right things that keep me in the right frame of mind."

The duo has been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. But it seems that trolling doesn’t affect the power couple as they are often seen supporting and expressing their love for each other on social platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. He has The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey in his kitty.