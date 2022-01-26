Major: Adivi Sesh remembers memories with late Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents; Shares glimpse on Republic Day

Adivi Sesh is playing the role of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his next pan-Indian film Major. On the special occasion of Republic Day, the actor remembered fond memories he shared with the soldier's parents and also dropped some happy pics with them. Along with that, the team of Major also shared a glimpse video.

Sharing some happy pics with Sandeep's parents, Adivi wrote, On this #RepublicDay I reflect on some beautiful moments I spent with #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan ‘s parents, @ NSG base #Mumbai It’s important to me that his story be shown in theaters across the country, at a time when its truly safe. No waves threatening public health.

Addressing about movie postponement, he further wrote, "No theaters closed in cities like #Delhi. This is what he would want I feel. Safety. Protection. Of his people. Of his country.He was always a Soldier first. :)I’m thankful to find a small place in the hearts of his parents. His family. #JaiHind."

Adivi Sesh shared a special glimpse video on Twitter, where he can be seen in the role of a solider. He says everyone loves the nation, everyone is patriotic but it is the responsibility of soldiers to protect the patrons. The video will surely give goosebumps and fans we can't wait to watch the movie.

Major was scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11 but got postponed due to COVID-19. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh opens up about Major & Mahesh Babu backing the film