3 Tips to help you deal with disappointment

Did that much-deserved promotion you were waiting for go to your junior? Did someone else steal the credit for your presentation? And did your partner prioritise something or someone else over you? If the answer is yes, it goes without saying that it brings nothing but disappointment.

You might question your worth, capabilities, and may even cry over the fact that it always happens with you. However, you are not alone. While disappointment might not only break your heart, it can also make you believe that the world is an evil place.

But one should remember that good and bad are both part and parcel of life, and one can’t really enjoy their life without a little bit of disappointment and heartbreak. Why, you ask? Because these are the feelings that sometimes bring the best in us.

So, if you have been fighting disappointment recently, here are a few tips that will help you deal with it.

Remember disappointment is temporary

Sometimes the things that hurt us now, are the same things that we laugh at in future because when you look back at it, you may feel stupid for even reacting to such a situation. So, instead of cursing your fate, and your ability to trust people, sit back and relax. Assure yourself that this is not the end of anything and that this too will pass.

Don’t forget everything happens for a reason

All the believers will agree with us when we say that everything happens for a reason and for our good. Remember that lost promotion you were happy about? Why? Because it gave you the opportunity to move to a better job. And that failed relationship you laughed about? Because you were able to find your better half because of that one person who left you disappointed. So, it is all about believing that everything happens for a reason, and in the end, you will never regret it.

Disappointment is the best teacher

It’s a no-brainer that every disappointment brings with it a lesson that you will remember for life. You will either learn what not to do, or how not to do it. So, it’s a win-win for you. Even if you didn’t get what you wanted, you got something even more precious. But make sure that you learn from it and move on. Never repeat the same mistakes thinking of giving something a second chance. Yes, every situation is different, and not all people are the same, but this doesn’t mean that you will repeat your mistakes.

