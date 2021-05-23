4 Sure shot ways to get out of the friend zone

Have you been friend-zoned and desperately want to come out of it? Then follow these ways to get out of the friend zone.

So you’ve been friends with this person for quite some time now and have reached a point where you have developed feelings for them. You are in love with them! But sadly for you, they still consider you only as a good friend and nothing else! At times like these, all you want is to somehow get out of the friend zone.

Being friend-zoned can be painful and quite frustrating. You want more but all they want is to be a good friend. Even when you try to flirt with them to somehow make them realise your love for them, they simply ignore it as you being cheeky and friendly! So we are here to help you get out of the dreaded friend zone.

Start maintaining your distance

Don’t be always available for them and don't put your life on hold for them. Take a break. Let them know your worth by making yourself scarce and by keeping a distance from them for a short while. This will make them miss you and might make them realise their feelings for you.

Make them jealous

At times, since they feel that no matter what happens, they will always have you, they might take you and your presence for granted. So make them aware of their competition by interacting with people of the opposite sex and making them jealous.

Don’t come across as needy

Since they are your good friends and you are also hopelessly in love with them, you might be tempted to be vocal about your feelings for them. This might make you come across as needy and desperate. So avoid being clingy and don’t let them take advantage of your vulnerabilities.

Don’t make them the centre of your universe

Don’t start idealising them or putting them on a pedestal. Live your own life and focus on your goals instead of obsessing over them and somehow trying to convince them to fall in love with you. If they have feelings for you, they will realise it sooner or later without you trying so hard.

