Gemini to Pisces: 4 Hardworking Zodiac Signs Who Ignore Their Illness to Complete Work

In the face of sickness, some rush to the doctor and take medications. Yet, others ignore their illness because they are overly committed to their careers.

Written by Aditi Balsaver   |  Published on Feb 08, 2023   |  10:43 AM IST  |  985
Hardworking Zodiac Signs Who Ignore Their Illness to Complete Work
Hardworking Zodiac Signs Who Ignore Their Illness to Complete Work

Every office sees a mixed bag of employees. Some have a propensity for manipulation, others are as straightforward and honest as can be. While slackers may devise a cunning scheme to win the most pity and consideration from everyone around them, there are others who disregard their health to deliver their work commitments. 

Ignoring personal health to burn the midnight oil is never recommended, but the following star signs cannot help but ignore their ailments to ensure that their work isn’t impacted.

1.       Gemini

Gemini is typically thought of as having a vibrant nature and truly enjoying working among a large group of teammates. However, they are equally infamous at work for their ruthless work ethic. No matter how unwell they are, they would work themselves to the bone to meet their targets. They truly detest attracting attention to themselves as they seek no glory.

2.       Cancer

Few people are as forthright as this water sign in the office. They would ensure that everyone—from the receptionist to their manager—is taken care of if they are under the weather. However, if Cancerians have to come across a condition like a migraine or even a cold at work, they would avoid it and keep working.

3.       Capricorn

Some astrological signs would grossly exaggerate their condition to attract the attention of close ones. But this earth sign would never dream of slacking. A Capricorn’s commitment to their professional life is well known to those closest to them, and they would pop some medication to continue their work.

4.       Pisces

Pisces’ only objective is to make sure that they are respected at work. So, whether it is a case of dizziness or even fever due to which they are ill, they conceal their sickness so that it does not impact the morale of fellow employees.

Each of us has a different strategy for coping with illness. However, the aforementioned people like to downplay their condition in order to get their assignments completed successfully.

ALSO READ: Here's The Truth About Gemini Man and Gemini Woman Compatibility

Here's The Truth About Gemini Man and Cancer Woman Compatibility

Here's the Truth About Virgo Man and Pisces Woman Compatibility

About The Author
Aditi Balsaver
Aditi Balsaver
Horoscope Expert

A voracious reader and animal lover, Aditi is currently exploring the mysterious world of Astro sciences to decode th...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!