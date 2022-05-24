Virgo to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who engage in negative self-talk

There are often people who pump themselves up before an important meeting by telling themselves that ‘they’ve got this’. Such positive motivation is a great way to quell your nerves in your day-to-day life. On the other hand, people born under some zodiac signs act as their own worst enemies via negative self-talk. This is a great way to instill fear of failure in yourself and talk down to yourself. Take a look at star signs who tend to demotivate themselves by being too harsh on themselves.

Cancer

Cancers are overthinkers who obsess over their actions in the past and berate themselves for their behavior. If you wish to rise above your fears and uplift yourselves then you must retrain your mind to ensure that you do not overthink. Cancers must be kind to themselves and not indulge in negative self-talk.

Virgo

If you thought that Virgos were merely critical of others, then you must think again. These individuals are very harsh on themselves as they seek perfection in their own execution of small tasks and even bigger projects. This isn’t always possible, yet a Virgo often criticises and curses aspects of their own personality through negative feelings and words.

Libra

A Libra will stand by their friends in any situation. They will also be your strongest cheerleader when you are down. But they do not extend the same courtesy to themselves. They tend to expect too much out of themselves and then rebuke themselves when they feel disappointed on not meeting sky high standards that they have themselves set. Libras must remember to be kinder to themselves.

Aries

While this zodiac sign may seem confident and arrogant at times, an Aries too is plagued by insecurities. They often wonder whether they are indeed good enough for the job, good enough as a son or even whether they are doing enough as a spouse. Their tendency to criticize themselves can cause a lot of damage and make them prone to anxiety.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

