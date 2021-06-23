Honor trademarks Magic Fold and Magic Flip, could join the foldable bandwagon with these phones

Honor is expected to join the club of foldable smartphone manufacturers in the second half of this year. The Honor Magic Fold could be the first offering from the brand in this segment.

In the past couple of years, various companies like Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, and TCL joined the club of foldable smartphone manufacturers. Now it appears that Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is also planning to board the foldable bandwagon in the near future. Honor has trademarked various devices like the Magic Fold and Magic Flip, which could arrive as the brand’s first foldable smartphones. Honor has filed trademarks for the Honor Magic Fold and Magic Flip earlier this month at the office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

Honor Magic Fold and Magic Flip foldable phones could be in the pipeline

Based on the aforementioned trademarks, it is safe to assume that the Honor Magic Fold and Magic Flip are the official names of the upcoming foldable phones from the brand. The Magic Fold is expected to feature a tablet-like fold design, possibly like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, and Huawei Mate X2. As for the Honor Magic Flip, it could offer a design similar to the Motorola Razr 5G and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip.

Honor foldable smartphones expected in the second half of 2021

If the reports are to be believed Honor could join the club of foldable smartphone manufacturers in the second half of this year. The Honor Magic Fold with a form factor similar to the Huawei Mate X2 is expected to be the brand’s first foldable offering. As for the Honor Magic Flip, the clamshell design featuring handset isn’t expected to be introduced till next year. The reports indicate that the Magic Fold will have an OLED display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

It’s worth mentioning that trademarks filed by smartphone companies don’t always turn into commercial devices. So there’s a possibility that Honor’s upcoming foldable phones will have a different branding altogether. We will know more in the near future.

Latest Honor smartphones: Honor 50 series devices

As for the latest Honor products, the company launched the Honor 50 series smartphones most recently. The brand introduced as many as three new devices in the series including the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE. The phone maker has announced that these phones will be launched globally with Google Mobile Services. Initially, they will be available only for Chinese consumers in the coming weeks at the starting price of around Rs 27,500.

The company will be focusing on pushing out the Honor 50 series globally at the moment, then perhaps launches its first foldable phones by the end of the year.

