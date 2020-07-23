  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live performance breaks record for the most number of viewers on a concert live stream

Korean boy band BTS broke the Guinness World Record of most viewers on a music concert live stream with their virtual performance at the Bang Bang Con: The Live
1738 reads Mumbai
BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live performance breaks record for the most number of viewers on a concert live streamBTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live performance breaks record for the most number of viewers on a concert live stream
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Korean boy band BTS set a new Guinness World Record for reaching the most viewers on a music concert live stream. The band managed to have 756,000 fans from over 100 countries tune in to their online performance at Bang Bang Con: The Live on June 14th, which included a 12 song setlist and some interluding chat between the seven band members, all being broadcast live from Seoul, South Korea. The streamed concert was in lieu of a live performance, which is prohibited under current global lockdown restrictions. 

 

Accessibility to the livestream was via WeVerse, a South Korean app and website. The concert was held as part of their 7th anniversary celebrations before the release of their fourth Japanese language album, Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey.

 

Popular hits performed included Boy With Luv and Just One Day. Jimin from the popular band stated: “Though we may not be able to see each other at this time, we’ve been constantly striving to grow as a group." “We are coping up with it pretty well so hope that you too can overcome this time by finding the small joy within.”

 

BTS currently hold multiple Guinness World Records titles including the first K-pop act to reach number one on the US album chart, best selling album (South Korea)and most twitter engagements. The BTS army also set a record in March 2019 for the most used hashtag in 24 hours, tweeting #TwitterBestFandom 60,055,339 times.

 

It took them just three hours and 31 minutes to reach seven digits worth of followers on social media app TikTok, setting a record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok.

Credits :Guinness World Records, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement