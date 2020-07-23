BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live performance breaks record for the most number of viewers on a concert live stream

Korean boy band BTS broke the Guinness World Record of most viewers on a music concert live stream with their virtual performance at the Bang Bang Con: The Live

Korean boy band BTS set a new Guinness World Record for reaching the most viewers on a music concert live stream. The band managed to have 756,000 fans from over 100 countries tune in to their online performance at Bang Bang Con: The Live on June 14th, which included a 12 song setlist and some interluding chat between the seven band members, all being broadcast live from Seoul, South Korea. The streamed concert was in lieu of a live performance, which is prohibited under current global lockdown restrictions.

Accessibility to the livestream was via WeVerse, a South Korean app and website. The concert was held as part of their 7th anniversary celebrations before the release of their fourth Japanese language album, Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey.

Popular hits performed included Boy With Luv and Just One Day. Jimin from the popular band stated: “Though we may not be able to see each other at this time, we’ve been constantly striving to grow as a group." “We are coping up with it pretty well so hope that you too can overcome this time by finding the small joy within.”

BTS currently hold multiple Guinness World Records titles including the first K-pop act to reach number one on the US album chart, best selling album (South Korea)and most twitter engagements. The BTS army also set a record in March 2019 for the most used hashtag in 24 hours, tweeting #TwitterBestFandom 60,055,339 times.

It took them just three hours and 31 minutes to reach seven digits worth of followers on social media app TikTok, setting a record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok.

Share your comment ×