BTS to be the youngest recipients of the James A Van Fleet Award from The Korea Society

After being the youngest recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit from the Korean Government, BTS will now be the youngest recipients of the James A. Van Fleet Award from The Korea Society. The prestigious award is bestowed for contributions to the promotion of US-Korea relations.

2020 may have been an extremely troublesome year for the entire world but for BTS; the sky is truly the limit. The septet has been making and breaking records left, right and center thanks to their globally loved music and charming down-to-earth personalities. Whether it be their addictive songs taking over the Billboard charts or even selling more than 500,000 album copies in the US, BTS has truly achieved mammoth levels of success in 2020 alone. And, the year isn't even over yet!

Adding another feather to their cap, according to Soompi, BTS will be one of this year's recipients of the James A. Van Fleet Award from The Korea Society. The prestigious award is bestowed for contributions to the promotion of US-Korea relations. What's even more special about this honour is that the septet will officially be the youngest recipient of the James A. Van Fleet Award. Furthermore, BTS will receive the award virtually during The Korea Society’s 2020 Annual Gala on October 7.

Along with BTS, the prestigious award will also be given to US Korean War Veterans which will be accepted by Honourable Charles B. Rangel (Congressman from 1970-2016) and Salvatore Scarlato (President of Korean War Veterans Association - Department of New York) and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry which will be accepted by Yongmaan Park (Chairman of Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

Earlier, BTS became the first idol group as well as the youngest recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit from the Korean government.

Congratulations, BTS!

ALSO READ: BTS announces Break The Silence: The Movie; Might release in India on THIS date

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their next single Dynamite which drops on August 21. Moreover, the septet is also working on the next album which will release in the next few months.

Share your comment ×