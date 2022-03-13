Courteney Cox reveals the hardest part of filming the original Scream movie; Find out

Courteney Cox explains that the most difficult element of shooting the first instalment of the Scream series was doing all of her own stunts in the film's climactic sequence. Scream, a contemporary horror classic, was released in 1996 to acclaimed praises from fans and reviewers alike.

However, Courteney Cox has become a Scream series fixture as Gale Weathers, a headstrong reporter eager to go to any length to obtain a good piece. Gale was originally portrayed as an opponent to Campbell's Sydney Prescott, but she has since embraced her old adversary and has become a vital part in stopping any Ghostface murderers who may appear in the film's numerous sequels. Courteney Cox recently spoke with Sean Evans on the First We Feast YouTube Channel on the most difficult element of shooting the original Scream. When asked whether it was true that the closing sequence of the film was the most difficult element of the whole production, Courteney agreed and said, “Oh yeah, it’s hard."

She further said as per Screenrant, "You do all those stunts and you have blood and it's sticky and, anyway yes, it's really hard to do the finales of these. It’s so intense and I remember being younger doing that and I was doing all my stunts and it was no big deal and I thought I could do it again, and I did, but I was paying for it for sure.”

Despite the terrible ending to the first film of the franchise, Cox continued to play Gale Weathers in the series and did many of her own stunts. While the first three films in the series were released in short succession, Scream 4 and Scream (2022) were released nearly a decade later.