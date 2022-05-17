Here's why Johny Depp hasn't looked up at Amber Heard during her testimony in the ongoing defamation trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial resumed after a week and Amber Heard once again took the stand. The Aquaman star was cross-examined by Depp's lawyers on Monday. The defamation trial is currently underway in Virginia after Depp sued his ex-wife for USD 50 million claiming that her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence cost him his career.

During her recent court appearance, Heard was cross-examined by Camille Vasquez, one of Depp's attorneys who questioned the actress if Depp had made eye contact with her during the entire trial. Responding to the question, Heard said, "Not that I've noticed, no." The attorney further asked, "You've looked at him many times, haven't you?" with Heard replying, "Yes, I have." Vasquez then asked if Amber was aware exactly why Depp won't look back at her to which Heard admitted, "I do."

Vasquez further asked Heard, "He promised you you would never see his eyes again, is that true?" while Heard responded to the court, "I don't recall if he said that." Depp's attorney later also played audio in court which consisted of a conversation between the former from the last times they had seen each other, in which Heard reportedly can be heard begging the actor to hug him to say goodbye.

Depp's lawyer then suggested that Depp has kept his promise and hence hasn't been looking at her during the trial to which Amber then said, "As far as I know, he cannot look at me." It was previously mentioned by Heard's spokesperson in a statement to People that they wonder why Depp "won't even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the U.K. trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers."

