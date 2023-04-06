Is Johnny Depp returning to acting after winning a defamation lawsuit? Here's everything we know

Fans of Johnny Depp have been eager to see the 59-year-old actor on the big screen ever since he won the defamation lawsuits against Amber Heard. We’ve good news for you if you happen to be one of those fans. This will be the first film in three years that Johnny plays a major part in since the legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, sidetracked his acting career.

Johnny Depp to star in Jeanne du Barry

Jeanne du Barry will be a historical drama directed by French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn Le Besco. Johnny is set to play the role of King Louis XV. Maïwenn will direct this movie as well as play the role of Madame du Barry. The organizers of the 76th Cannes Festival have announced that this film will open the festival on May 16. The French movie is set to premiere in French theaters on the same day as well. The cast of the French film also includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Louis Garrel, and Pierre Richard.

ALSO READ: Did Amber Heard date Bianca Butti after Johnny Depp? Here’s everything you need to know

Plot of Jeanne du Barry

The official synopsis of the movie describes it as "Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as a courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

Watch the trailer of Jeanne du Barry:

Johnny Depp’s future project

Pirates of the Caribbean actor is going to direct the film ‘Modi.’ This film will be based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre. It follows the life of an Italian sculptor and painter, Amedeo Modigliani, in Paris in 1916. Johnny stated in a previous release, "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career & early life