Jenna Ortega gets blasted by fans after she is spotted smoking and drinking: Incredibly stupid and unhealthy

Jenna Ortega’s fans are disappointed with her.

The Wednesday actress, 20, was recently spotted in Notting Hill, West London, as she hung out with fellow actress Gideon Aldon. The two ladies were seen enjoying a drink and having a smoke despite there being a ‘no-smoking’ sign above them.

According to the pictures shared by The U.S. Sun, Jenna was seen dressed in a sheer full-sleeved top which she wore over a black tank top. She styled it with a pair of green cargo pants and a pair of black boots. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail, while her bangs fluttered in the breeze. She did not wear any makeup, and accessorized her casual outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses on her head. She completed her look with a black shoulder bag.

Jenna Ortega gets slammed by fans after pics of her smoking a cigarette goes viral

As soon as Jenna Ortega’s photos surfaced on social media platforms, they went viral among fans and netizens. Many called out the actress for indulging in a ‘bad habit’, while some defended her.

One fan wrote, "Young person does stupid thing for their long term health and wellbeing in attempt to seem cool and edgy." A second person said, "Incredibly stupid and unhealthy.”

"Smoking is so gross lol I don’t know how young people are still getting into it," said a third person. Yet another user commented, "It is genuinely sad that kids these days are choosing to smoke cigs tho.”

However, there were also a few people who defended Ortega and opined that it is her personal choice as an adult. "Yeah, cigarettes aren’t good for you but she’s a grown a** adult that can make her own decisions. Let her live!" the comment read.

On the professional front, Jenna was last seen reprising her role as Tar Carpenter in Scream VI. She will next be seen in the upcoming movie Finestkind.

