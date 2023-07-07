The Nun 2 Trailer: Taissa Farmiga returns to Conjuring universe with eerie thriller

The highly anticipated official trailer of The Nun 2, the upcoming horror thriller, is finally out. Warner Bros revealed the official trailer of the film, which is the latest installment in the Conjuring franchise, on July 6, Thursday. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2018-released blockbuster gothic supernatural horror film The Nun, has already created quite a buzz among the audiences with its promising shooting stills and posters. Now, The promising trailer of The Nun 2 has raised expectations about the project.

The Nun 2 trailer promises an ungraded horror experience

The 2.18 minutes long trailer of The Nun 2 hints that the much-awaited sequel of the 2018-released film is set to present an upgraded horror experience for the audiences. The trailer, which begins in 1956, initially shows a girl who witnesses the mysterious death of a priest. 'Something doesn't feel right," the girl says to herself as she witnesses the terrifying incident.

Later, Sister Irene, the character played by Taissa Farmiga is introduced, and she is set to uncover the mystery surrounding the evil presence in their lives. "This demon was once an angel, rejected by God," says an elderly priest, who opens up about the supernatural force present there. Later follows the visuals of some exceptionally scary incidents, which are backed by the haunting background score and stunning visualization.

Watch The Nun 2 trailer, below:

About The Nun 2

According to the official synopsis of The Nun 2, the film follows Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga) as she once again comes face to face with the demonic Valak. Along with leading lady Farminga, the project will also mark the return of Bonnie Aarons and Jonas Bloquet, who will reprise their roles as Valak and Maurice Frenchie, respectively. The sequel, which is directed by Michael Chaves, features a stellar supporting cast including Storm Reid, Anna Popplewall, Katelyn Rose Downey, and others. The Nun 2, which is bankrolled by Warner Bros, will hit the theatres on September 8, 2023.

