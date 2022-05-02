Trevor Noah pokes fun at Will Smith's Oscar slap at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

On Saturday, the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner in nearly three years was hosted once again after the Covid pandemic hit. Host Trevor Noah took the stage and poked fun at the infamous Oscar slap controversy. For those living under a rock, on the night of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face as his inappropriate joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith did not sit right with the actor.

During his monologue, Noah noted that the moment between Smith and Rock had changed comedy forever as he mentioned, via Us Weekly, "It is risky making jokes these days," he continued, "I mean, we all saw what happened at the Oscars." The Daily Show host added, "I’ve actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband [George T. Conway III] rushes up on the stage and thanks me?" Fans have been praising the comedian on the internet for his jab at the actor and his many other jokes that shook the high society of the USA.

Meanwhile, Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years as part of the decision of the Academy to pass on some form of disciplinary action against the actor and his socking conduct at the Oscars 2022. Before the verdict of the Academy, Smith had already resigned from his position as a voter in the Academy to apologize for his inappropriate behaviour on the biggest night in Hollywood.

