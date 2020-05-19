WWE News: Dwayne The Rock Johnson reflects on leaving WWE for Hollywood; Says ‘I wanted global success’

Hollywood star Dwayne The Rock Johnson opened up about leaving WWE for Hollywood and said he wanted to be more successful. Read on to know more.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was at the top of his wrestling game when he decided to retire from WWE in 2004 to follow his Hollywood dreams. After all these years, in his latest Instagram video, Dwayne finally opened up about his retirement and also explained why he made a comeback later. “I retired from WWE in 2004, at the age of 32. Well, here’s the why, at that time, there were two reasons; my contract had expired, and the most important thing is that an agreement I have with anybody in the world, any company, any individual it’s always important to me,” he said.

After owning the WWE ring for 7 glorious years, The Rock exited WWE and put an end to his wrestling career in 2004. Explaining his move, the actor said, “I was at the top. I was the biggest number one draw. Retired from this world that I loved so much, and I know it’s a lot for some people to swallow,” he said. While Dwayne mentioned that he loved wrestling at WWE, the Jumanji actor stated that he wanted to be more successful.

“This philosophy, if I could leave and become successful in Hollywood and become successful outside of the world of professional wrestling, of the world of WWE and when I say successful, my ambition was I wanted global success. I wanted to have global influence in a very very real and powerful way,” he said. The Rock mentioned that he did not leave the platform on a bad note. He said WWE CEO Vince McMahon supported his decision.

After staying away from the wrestling scene for years, The Rock made a come-back to face John Cena, another professional wrestler who made it big in Hollywood, in the wrestling ring. “I called Vince McMahon in 2011, and I said it's time. He said it’s the time too and we mapped out a plan to bring me back and have a series of matches and come back out of retirement,” he recalled. He ended up defeating John Cena. ALSO READ: Brian Austin Green addresses wife Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s dating rumours: Don’t villainize them

