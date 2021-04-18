Wyatt Russell reveals his and Chris Evans' Captain America shield had THIS difference

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell opened up about working with the Captain America shield and how it was different from Chris Evans'.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been Marvel's most recent series that has found success in its first season itself. The show introduced us to a host of new characters and among them has been Wyatt Russell's, John Walker. Russell's character who was announced as the new Captain America on the show received a lot of hate from Marvel fans. Recently, while answering a few fan questions, Russell was asked about how he felt shooting with Chris Evans' Captain America shield and the actor had a rather interesting trivia to share.

During his interaction session with fans on the Marvel channel, Russell spoke about the difference between his and Chris Evans' Captain America shield. Wyatt said, "The shield before this one was apparently heavier. Chris Evans was having to lift a much heavier shield than I did. He worked out all the kinks."

The actor had previously also opened up about asking for Evans' Captain America suit to get into the character for the show although the studios provided him with a new one.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently unleashed another side of John Walker's character and fans have been quite livid with him. As for Russell, the actor maintains that he knew he would be hated in the MCU because of his character but mentioned that even getting hate from Marvel fans seems like an honour.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently released its penultimate episode and is all set to wrap up its first season on April 23.

