Money Heist Season 5: Netflix DROPS intense new poster; Fans say 'can't wait anymore'

Money Heist season 5, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, is soon approaching. While fans are eagerly awaiting for season 5 of Money Heist to hit our screens in September, Netflix published an additional poster on its official Instagram account to further excite fans ahead of the release of the final season of Money Heist.

The poster shows our favourite characters dressed in their signature red jumpsuits pointing their guns towards the camera. While we can see all our favourite characters, looks like Professor is still missing from this new intense poster. The post soon garnered millions of likes and love from fans all over the world. Many of them commented "We can't wait anymore." While some other commented, "Jldi aaao jaldi aao jaldi aaao" (Come soon). As the poster demonstrates, looks like our favourite Spanish bank robbers aren't going down without a fight, so we can expect lots of shooting and explosions in addition to the normal character drama.

Check out the new poster here:

However, while some fans may consider this as season 5, Netflix refers to it as 'Volume 1' of 'Part 5,' which is still a part of season 2. Season 1 was launched in 2017, and Season 2's other two parts were released in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The show runners have said that the last five episodes would emphasise on the "emotional issue" rather than the "flashy stuff."

Meanwhile, the first volume of Money Heist Part 5 will be released on September 3, followed by the last five episodes of the second volume on December 3.

