Anupam Kher poses with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani; Says ‘I feel special and lucky…’

Rajshri Productions are going to be back with yet another ensemble cast film titled Uunchai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in pivotal roles. The team has been shooting for the film for a long time now and we have seen several BTS pictures and videos of the star cast having a gala time together. It seems like more than anyone the three men of the team are enjoying each other's company a little too much and the latest picture is proof of this. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani pose with Sooraj Barjatya

Both Anupam Kher and Boman Irani took to their Instagram handles to share a couple of pictures of themselves. In the picture, we can see Anupam and Boman twinning in grey-coloured suits as they stand on two ends. Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper and evergreen in a black suit. In one of the pictures, we can see the director Sooraj Barjatya also posing with the stars. Sharing these pictures, Anupam Kher wrote, “It always feels impossible until it is done! #Uunchai is one such film. I feel special and lucky to be part of this magnum opus directed by God’s own child #SoorajBarjatya. Proud to be working with a great team of actors and technicians! See you in the theatres on 11-11-22! Jai Ho! #JoyOyMovies #PureCinema #Friendship.” Boman on the other hand wrote, “Man what a privilege! #uunchaithemovie has brought joy to many already. As far as I’m concerned you can see the joy written all over my face.” Check out the post: