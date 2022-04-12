Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & Bharat Sahni arrive in Mumbai ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor, who was touted to be among the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood, is set to ditch his bachelorhood soon. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is finally tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt this week and the preparations are going in full swing. Needless to say, it is one of the most talked about wedding in tinselvile and everyone is looking forward to the big day. And now as per the recent update, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also reached Mumbai ahead of the actor’s D-Day.