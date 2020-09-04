Shruti Modi's lawyer's wife to make film on Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty: Nothing wrong with this

Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi's wife Sarla is set to produce the film and will be referring to her husband's case research for the same. Read more details below.

While the Sushant Singh Rajput case continues to be under probe by various investigating agencies, the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi has also come under the scanner. As per latest reports, wife of Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi is now set to make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's case. Titled Nyay: The Justice, the film features Zubair K Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles as Sushant and Rhea respectively. The film will be written and directed by Dilip Gulati.

Lawyer Ashok Saraogi's wife Sarla is set to produce the film and will be referring to her husband's case research. Ashok revealed, "I want to clarify that my wife is making the film and it does not mean that we are trying to encash on the ongoing investigation into the actor’s deat," he told Navbharat Times in an interview.

He added, "Every film is inspired by some real-life event. When it comes to the legal aspect, we can say the film is inspired by Sushant and Rhea's case and like that, anyone can make a film. There is nothing wrong with this." Earlier, Sushant's family and lawyer Vikas Singh had warned those trying to make films or write books on the actor's demise. "Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and sisters have decided that no film, serial or book should be written or made without the expressed consent of his father and without the script being shown to him. If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril," Vikas Singh said.

