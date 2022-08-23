Vijay Deverakonda reacts to being asked what if Liger flops; Says 'would be a disrespect...'

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Liger is gearing up for grand release in two days and anticipation is sky high. The film has already set a high buzz because of songs, teasers, and promotions. Now, during a recent interview, the actor addressed its box office prospects and said that he will not 'react angrily' if the Telugu-Hindi bilingual underperforms at the box office.

The actor, who saw a box office tanked response with his last film Most Famous Lover, opened up about if Liger will get flop. He added, "Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would be a disrespectful to that if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel to cities just to meet them and we want to win. their love."

Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist with a stammering issue in his next, and Ananya Panday will play his love interest. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also essay key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special role. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Dharma Productions. Liger is a pan-India film and will hit theaters on August 25.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Geetha Govindam star was questioned about the possibility of a sequel to Liger, to which he said that it is on the cards but it will take some time.

