4 Zodiac signs who feel jealous of everyone
Some people have the power to genuinely feel happy when others achieve success in their lives. They are not petty or envious of them and simply wish them their best. On the other hand, other people feel insanely jealous. They turn green with envy, the moment they see someone doing well for themselves.

 

This kind of jealousy is often a result of insecurity, discontentment, and unhappiness. According to astrology, there are 4 such zodiac signs who feel jealous and insecure.

 

Aries

 

Aries-born people are extremely competitive. They don’t feel very nice when people become more successful than them or achieve their dreams before they do. They are jealous, envious, and petty.

 

Virgo

 

Virgos don’t really have a problem when other people become successful, as long as they don’t overtake them! When this does happen, Virgos plot, plan and manipulate them to somehow feel bad about their life.

 

 

Scorpio

 

Scorpios are not the ones to find happiness in the joy of others. They don’t feel nice when something good happens to other people instead of them and they become restless, jealous, and start resenting them.

 

Aquarius

 

Aquarians, don’t usually poke their noses in other people’s business, until when they find out about their success. Aquarians feel insecure about their own lives and start comparing themselves to the other person.

 

 

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

 

Comments
Anonymous : Vigro don't jeouls have u check libra woman and leo they are extremely extremists jeouls from vigro vigro support everyone
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Virgo people can't be jealous.....hehe I am also virgo woman but I never plot and manipulate.....instead, I walk away from such situations. If I have a little bit jealous, I know how to control it and never act on it. CAPRICORN, LIBRA AND SAGITTARIUS ARE MOST JEALOUS SIGN INCLUDING LEO ALSO
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : You are wrong caps are not jealous people
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Geminis virgo Scorpio are as per experience
REPLY 0 1 hour ago

