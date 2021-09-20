4 Zodiac signs who feel jealous of everyone

Some people have the power to genuinely feel happy when others achieve success in their lives. They are not petty or envious of them and simply wish them their best. On the other hand, other people feel insanely jealous. They turn green with envy, the moment they see someone doing well for themselves.

This kind of jealousy is often a result of insecurity, discontentment, and unhappiness. According to astrology, there are 4 such zodiac signs who feel jealous and insecure.

Aries

Aries-born people are extremely competitive. They don’t feel very nice when people become more successful than them or achieve their dreams before they do. They are jealous, envious, and petty.

Virgo

Virgos don’t really have a problem when other people become successful, as long as they don’t overtake them! When this does happen, Virgos plot, plan and manipulate them to somehow feel bad about their life.

Scorpio

Scorpios are not the ones to find happiness in the joy of others. They don’t feel nice when something good happens to other people instead of them and they become restless, jealous, and start resenting them.

Aquarius

Aquarians, don’t usually poke their noses in other people’s business, until when they find out about their success. Aquarians feel insecure about their own lives and start comparing themselves to the other person.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

