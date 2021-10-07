Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that can’t see others succeed

Three, two, one, and the race begins. Athletes are jetting off the sprinting track, and bang one of them suffers an injury. To your surprise, everyone else stops to lend the injured sprinter a helping hand, and let him finish the race.

Cut to another scenario, where a sprinter deliberately pushes another to eliminate him from the race. Not with an aim to win himself, but to not let the other win. Does these sound like overly-dramatic Bollywood scenes from the early 2000s? They aren’t, completely.

Real life, too, have similar people. If you don’t believe so, here are 3 zodiac signs that can’t see others succeed according to astrology.

Pisces

Pisces can often appear as mean, and self-obsessed people. It’s hard for them to see others succeeding while they still are struggling to get to a particular stage. They may feel jealous, and, often, try to hinder other’s success as well.

Sagittarius

These, too, are people who are not happy in other’s happiness. They will try their best to demotivate the other person, and bring his/her morale down to an extent where s/he won’t ever think of pursuing that dream again. They can easily misguide people towards failure.

Scorpio

Scorpions are difficult-to-understand kind of people. You may won’t ever know if a Scorpio really wants you to succeed or is just pretending to be. They may appear to be extremely sweet on your face, but deep down in their hearts, they will go to any heights to not let you or your plans taste success.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: Horoscope Today, October 7, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces