THESE 4 zodiac signs give up easily and quickly

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs don’t believe in subjecting themselves to difficulties and tough situations. They like taking the easy way out and tend to give up easily.

Some people simply don’t have it in them to tackle obstacles all their life. They don’t have the fighting spirit to keep on going and to deal with challenges and problems that come their way. They give up easily. This is probably because they have a different mindset as compared to those who keep on fighting.

They feel that there is no need or compulsion to give themselves pain or to subject themselves to difficult situations and circumstances. They feel that the option of giving up or quitting is more comfortable and attractive than getting frustrated, angry and tired. Have a look at the 4 zodiac signs who give up easily and who are the first to quit.

Gemini

Geminis are impatient and impulsive. If they are not having fun doing something, they will quit, no matter how close they are to the end. They get bored easily and thus, tend to stop doing things that no longer interest them or keep them hooked.

Cancer

Cancerians are emotion-driven. Since they are sensitive, they tend to overthink things and situations and create worst-case scenarios in their head. This habit of theirs, makes them demotivated and discourages them from going forward or completing things.

Libra

Librans tend to not take things and life too seriously. They feel that if something is not turning out the way they wanted it to, it is best to quit. They are not the ones who would happily and readily take on challenges and deal with obstacles that come their way. They like taking the easy way out.

Pisces

Pisces-born people, despite being highly talented, artistic and creative, are pessimistic. They feel that if things are not going their way, there is no point to keep at it and struggle. They would much rather quit that task instead of facing failure and rejection everyday.

