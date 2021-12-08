One of Nation's bravest sons: President Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah mourn CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s demise

In a shocking piece of news, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others died after an IAF chopper they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Indian Air Force confirmed the news on their Twitter handle. “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” informed IAF.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and shock over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. “Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi.

He added, “As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid condolences to 11 others who lost their lives in the crash. “I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed their grief to the families who lost their loved ones.

President Kovind said the nation lost one of its bravest sons today and that his four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. "I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji," he also added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the Armed Forces and the country. “Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Paying his last tribute, Home Minister Amit Shah said the CDS had served the nation with utmost devotion. “A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained,” Shah said in a tweet.

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.



His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Paying his last tribute, Home Minister Amit Shah said the CDS had served the nation with utmost devotion. “A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained,” Shah said in a tweet.