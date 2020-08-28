  1. Home
After Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK to collab with Cardi B? BLINKS notice spoiler in leaked tracklist

After they collaborated with Selena Gomez on Ice Cream, fans are convinced that BLACKPINK is collaborating with Cardi B.
After Selpink in your area, Cardipink is coming to your area? After weeks of teasing, BLACKPINK finally dropped its collaboration with Selena Gomez titled Ice Cream. The peppy song and the colourful music video has already surpassed 10 million views on YouTube. While fans stream the song on various music platforms, the South Korean girl group's fans aka BLINKS are convinced that Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé are collaborating with Cardi B next. The speculation stemmed from the playlist leaked (intentionally or accidentally) by YG Entertainment while releasing the pre-order package. 

As reported by AllKPop, the agency dropped the pre-order package details a few hours ago, explaining the group's upcoming new album. The post featured the title, The Album, with a pink tiara against the black background. The cover was shared with photos of everything the album will feature. The package includes photo cards, postcards, stickers, and the image of the CD. The CD featured the print of the album the tracklist. 

While YG Entertainment attempted to blur the playlist, they weren't completely successful. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the WAP rapper's name was evident, giving away that group's next international collaboration. That's not all! Fans have also figured out the title of the track. Fans believe the song is titled Bet You Wanna (Feat. Cardi B).

If the collab does come through, it will be yet another feather added to the group's hat of collabs. The ladies have already collaborated with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and now Selena Gomez, with Ariana Grande contributing to the lyrics (for Ice Cream). What do you think of the collaboration? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

