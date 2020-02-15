Billie Eilish proves 'Once a Belieber, Always a Belieber' as Justin Bieber BREAKS DOWN while talking about her

In a recent interview, Justin Bieber got emotional while talking about Billie Eilish sharing how he doesn't want the 18-year-old singer to go through anything that he went through at the same age. Billie's reaction to Justin's heartfelt confession proved that she is still the #1 Belieber.

Justin Bieber has been his truest self in 2020 as the 25-year-old singer isn't holding back in being 'no filters attached' about his professional and especially personal life. Whether it be his latest album Changes, that traces the triumphs and trials in his first year with wife Hailey Baldwin as a married couple or even his docu-series Seasons, that documented his past few years; the highs and the lows, Justin is truly all about coming to tune with the man that he has become.

His teenage years were succumbed by his public persona and the constant media attention led him to a path of self-destruction. While now he's in a good place, Bieber recently broke down in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 talking about the need to protect the 18-year-old singer and Grammy winner Billie Eilish, who as we know is a huge Belieber. "If she ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her, but yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters. I just want to protect her, you know? I don't want her to lose it, I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. So, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away," JB confessed with tears on his face.

Taking to her Instagram page, Billie shared the heartbreaking video and attached several childhood photos with the Justin Bieber touch. In one photo, Billie is seen wearing a JB shirt while the other photos are from her childhood bedroom, which has Justin's poster stuck on her walls. There's even a snap of the poster outside her bedroom door that states loud and clear, "Forever Belieber - Billie's Room."

Billie's caption simply reads as, "Stream Changes," as the Bad Guy singer let her heartwarming photos do all the talking.

Justin replied to Billie's IG post with a, "Love you!!!," while his wife Hailey Baldwin commented with a heart emoticon.

As the saying goes, "Once a Belieber, Always a Belieber!" This is a friendship we can totally get behind!

