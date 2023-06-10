Did Irina Shayk 'throw herself' at Tom Brady? Report claims model 'followed' NFL star despite his disinterest

Former football quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been receiving a lot of female attention since his divorce and the recent name that has popped up on the list is Russian model Irina Shayk. According to sources, Shayk made "a beeline" for Brady at a recent celebrity wedding they attended. Continue reading to know more details.

Did Irina Shayk 'throw herself' at Tom Brady while they attended a wedding?

The 37-year-old model and 45-year-old NFL star were guests at the wedding of art dealer billionaire Joe Nahmad and fashion model Madison Headrick last week. Shayk barely "let him out of her sight" at the wedding that reportedly cost over $12.9 million, as per Page Six. "She followed him around all weekend," an insider told the portal. "She was throwing herself at him," they claimed about the popular Victoria's Secret model and television personality.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady wishes ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on Mother's Day, praises the 'amazing' women in his life

According to sources, Shayk's behaviour was noticed and discussed by most people at the elite gathering. Insiders further told the portal that the now-retired football player even told a friend of his that he "wasn't interested" in the Swimsuit Illustrated supermodel romantically. Despite Brady's disinterest, the two have reportedly been friends. Shayk and the Patriots player weren't the only known celebrities present at the star-studded wedding.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, Miami nightclubs owner David Grutman, and auctioneer Simon de Pury were among the list of VIPs that attended the celebration held at Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The Italian wedding was held at Hotel Cala di Volpe where rooms are reported to cost $3,924 per night. Meanwhile, Brady and Shayk have both been single since their split from their last partners.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's past relationships

The model dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years and has a 6-year-old daughter Lea with him. Prior to that, Shayk's most talked about relationship has been with famous football star Cristiano Ronaldo who she dated from 2009 to 2015. Brady, on the other hand, got divorced from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage. The former couple have two children,13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian.

Ever since the divorce, Brady has been linked to some or other female celebrity. Rumours of the football icon dating reality television star Kim Kardashian sparked when she was spotted looking for a house near Brady's Bahamian place last month. Bündchen has been linked to her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente after they were spotted hanging out in Costa Rica.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gisele Bündchen feels her divorce with Tom Brady was 'like a death and a rebirth'