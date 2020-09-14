Park Gyu Young REVEALS if opportunity arises she wants to work with THIS It's Okay to Not Be Okay star again

In a recent interview, Park Gyu-young was all praises for her It's Okay to Not Be Okay co-stars especially Kim Soo-hyun and Oh Jung-se. Read below to know more about what the 27-year-old actress had to share on the same.

Amongst the many performances that tugged at viewers' heartstrings in It's Okay to Not Be Okay was Park Gyu-young as Nam Joo-ri. For the unversed, Nam Joo-ri was a nurse at OK Psychiatric Hospital who was unrequitedly in love with Moon Kang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun). In a recent interview with E-Daily via Soompi, Gyu-young was all praises for her co-stars. The 27-year-old actress gushed that it was because of the positive atmosphere on set created by her senior actors that she was able to have good chemistry with them.

When it comes to Soo-hyun, Gyu-young gushed, "His acting just goes without saying. The energy that comes from his eyes is incredible. Not just his acting, but his energy is also really amazing. He really sets the tone on set." Soo-hyun's energy is something that really impressed Gyu-young as he was able to do that amidst their tiring schedule. Gyu-young further confessed that the 32-year-old actor treats you warmly as a person as she thought, "He isn’t Kim Soo-hyun for nothing."

As for Oh Jung-se, who played Moon Sang-tae, Gyu-young shared, "He’s so nice. He’s so funny and makes me feel so comfortable. He was also the mood-maker on set, and when he was acting, he truly embodied [the character of] Sang-tae. Watching that made me reflect a ton."

"If the opportunity arises, I’d want to work with him again in another project," Gyu-young concluded to E-Daily.

ALSO READ: It's Okay to Not Be Okay's Park Kyu Young to star alongside Ji Sung & GOT7's Jinyoung in Devil Judge?

What did you think of Park Gyu-young's performance in It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×