The First Slam Dunk becomes 14th highest-earning anime film of all time; surpasses Suzume

The First Slam Dunk, directed by Takehiko Inoue, has been breaking records since its release. The highly-rated anime film was released in December 2022 to much hype from the fans, and since then it has only been raking up more money and positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The Takehiko directorial recently broke another record for an iconic film.

The First Slam Dunk surpasses Suzume

The First Slam Dunk has been experiencing continued success at the Japanese box office. Directed by Takehiko Inoue, the film has achieved significant milestones, surpassing Makoto Shinkai's Suzume­ no Tojimari as the highest-grossing film in Japan.

Since its release, the movie has accumulated an impressive 14.83 billion yen (equivalent to US$111.16 million) in Japan, securing its position as the 8th highest-grossing animated film in the country.

It is to be noted that Suzume no Tojimari accomplished an impressive milestone in Japan in November 2022 by grossing over 14.79 billion yen (approximately US$109.65 million). This exceptional performance secured the film's position as the 9th highest-grossing animated film in the country.

ALSO READ: Best Gay Anime

Reason behind The First Slam Dunk's success

The success of The First Slam Dunk can be attributed to many factors, one of them being that the anime film is a film adaptation of a widely loved manga that boasts a strong and faithful fanbase.

The Slam Dunk manga, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from 1990 to 1996, has achieved remarkable success, with over 170 million copies sold all around the globe. Because of that, there is a large existing fanbase familiar with the characters and the story, which increases the likelihood of them watching the film.

The First Slam Dunk movie was highly praised for its superb animation and exhilarating action scenes. The fluid and lifelike character motions captivate the audience, setting a groundbreaking benchmark for visual excellence in anime films.

Furthermore, the anime was able to bring in new fans who'd never read the manga and make them interested in the world the film created.

Meanwhile, for fans outside of Japan, the acclaimed film will be released in theaters in the 2nd half of 2023.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen is a success story in India; OM fails, Rocketry steady & JugJugg Jeeyo is consistent!