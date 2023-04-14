Here's why Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan's number when he called to offer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved actresses in town. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she went on to become everyone's favourite. Shehnaaz even shared a good rapport with Salman Khan, who hosts the reality show. Years later, she is now all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her in a different avatar in the film. Recently, Salman and the entire team were seen promoting their film on Kapil Sharma's show. Shehnaaz revealed that when Salman called her to offer the film, she blocked his number.

Shehnaaz Gill reveals she blocked Salman Khan after receiving his call for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

During their visit to the show, Shehnaaz revealed that she was in Amritsar when she got a call from Salman. But since she received the call from an unknown number, she instantly blocked it. Minutes later, she received a text saying that it was Salman who was trying to call her. Shehnaaz said, "I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film."

During the trailer launch event recently, she was seen thanking Salman for trusting her and offering the part. She said, "When I went to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told, ‘Ye kaunsi bachchi leke aaye hai, we don’t want to shoot with her. Take her back.’ I came back and cried a lot at home, that I’ve been rejected. My mom told me why am I crying, one day I would be in a Salman Khan film. Sir gave me a chance and proved that mom’s words always come true."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. It is slated to hit theatres on April 21.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari reveals why Salman Khan had a rule against girls wearing low necklines on Antim sets