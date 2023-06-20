Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's fairytale romance in Karan Johar's world

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most highly anticipated films this year. Not only are fans excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh together on screen again after Gully Boy, but the film also marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s seat after over 7 years! The first look posters of the movie were released a few weeks ago and left fans super excited for the film, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Two days ago, the makers shared that they will unveil the teaser soon, and now, much to fans’ delight, the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is finally here, and it’s everything we expected, and more! There’s grandeur in each frame, breathtaking visuals, and electrifying chemistry between the lead pair. The teaser is 1 minute 19 seconds long, and while it doesn’t have any dialogue, it features the song Tum Kya Mile in the background. Alia Bhatt is a vision in beautiful, vibrant sarees, while Ranveer looks in his element as he romances Alia in the teaser. The beautiful sequences amid the snow are absolutely gorgeous! Alia and Ranveer's romantic moments will surely remind you of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The teaser also gives glimpses of Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's characters. We also see a sneak peek of a Durga Puja celebration song. Later in the teaser, we see some emotional family moments. The teaser is unmissable, check it out below!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar’s 7th directorial after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Student of The Year, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film will release in theatres on 28th July, 2023.

