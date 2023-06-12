Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi; Calls him 'favorite actor'

Shah Rukh Khan in his recent interaction on Twitter, opened up about Vijay Sethupathi and his role in Jawan. Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in the South. Be it as a hero, supporting actor, or antagonist, he nails every character with utmost perfection. The actor, who played villain roles in films like Uppena, and Master, will be back in the gray shade in Atlee's directorial Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

When a user asked him to say a few words about his villain, the Pathan actor replied, King Khan revealed that "Vijay is toooooo cool in Jawan."

Vijay Sethupathi came on board as a villain after Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met him at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding and expressed his desire to work with him. The Tamil actor also showed immense pleasure in joining hands with SRK and after that, it's all history.

Vijay Sethupathi recently opened up about his role in Jawan and said, “Yes, I do. It is the antagonist’s role. I’ve known Atlee for a long time. But I’ve never worked with him until now. When he offered me Jawan I immediately said yes to work with Shah Rukh Khan.”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet about Vijay Sethupathi here:

Upcoming projects

Vijay Sethupathi is juggling between Tamil and Hindi movies as of now. The actor recently announced his next project with director Arumugakumar. The actor and director previously collaborated in 2018 for a Tamil movie Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. The film went on floors today with a formal puja that took place in Malaysia. Rukmini Maitra is the female lead of the film.

Vijay Sethupathi's Hindi film Mumbaikar was recently released and got mixed responses from the audiences. Prior to this, he played the role of a cop in Farzi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna. He also has the Hindi film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. The film also stars Radhika Apte in a key role.



