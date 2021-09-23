From Sara Ali Khan to Gigi Hadid: Celebs who are obsessed with evil eye jewellery

Nowadays it doesn't take much time for anyone to create trends, thanks to social media. If a celebrity sports something new, other stars aren't too late to jump on the bandwagon themselves. And it can be anything. Co-ord sets, tie-dyes, pantsuits, crop-tops, high-waist pants, the list seems to be never-ending. Cause if Hollywood's doing it, why would Bollywood be left behind? And the latest trend that we are seeing- the evil eye jewellery.

We have seen many celebs wearing the evil eye charm as a necklace or a bracelet. They are considered to be more than some ordinary jewellery pendants meant to elevate aesthetics. It is shaped in the form of an eye usually coloured in blue. As celebs are more prone to bad luck, they often wear it to keep negative energies at bay. Kim Kardashian popularised it followed by many other stars. But the real reason they are wearing it, we might never know. Scroll below to see the celebs who are wearing it.

Janhvi Kapoor

First up on the list, we have the Gen-Z fashionista, Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi has already set the Internet on fire with her smoking hot pictures. The Roohi starlet shared a picture of her vacationing in the Maldives. Serving us some glimpses, her holographic monokini caught our attention. But on a closer look, she is sporting the evil eye necklace. And a bracelet as well.

Kundra

Shilpa Shetty always likes to keep up with the times as well. For her off-duty looks, she is seen sporting her favourite evil eye necklace many times. From her casual outings with her sister to her videos during the lockdown, we can clearly see an evil eye necklace hanging around her neck. Recently reuniting with Shamita, we saw the sisters sporting their evil eye necklaces on Shilpa's Gram.

Sara Ali Khan

The Coolie No 1 star is nothing but fun and quirky. She loves to play with colours and her outfits are examples of that. During the Love Aaj Kal promotions, Sara donned a multi-coloured outfit with polka dots and patchwork designs. She further accessorised the outfit with a big evil eye ring on her left hand that also matched the colour of her shoes.

The gorgeous actress is rocking the film industry with her sensuous curves and her bikini-clad pictures on her Instagram. But Disha is also obsessed with her evil eye jewellery. In the first picture, she is clearly flaunting her eye makeup and her layered necklace collection. We clearly see the evil eye neckpiece. During the lockdown, she sported a single evil eye neckpiece flaunting her natural beauty.

Samantha Akkineni

Heartthrob Samantha also tries to ward off evil eyes from her paradise. She wears an evil eye bracelet most of the time when she's at home. Guess it's her favourite.

Gigi Hadid

The American supermodel is definitely on this list. She has an array of evil eye accessory collections and we have got proof. For 2019 Coachella, she wore a zip-up tie-dye vest with a white crop and accessorised with a layer of necklaces. And the most spunky and the big one is the blue evil eye. Recently, she also posted a picture of herself in bubble braids. Here again, we see her sporting another white evil eye necklace.

Symbolic or not, evil eye jewellery is quite a hit among celebs. Who do you think styled it best? Tell us in the comments.

