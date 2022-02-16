3 Recipes to sugar free desserts for date night

Whether one celebrates a special day of love or not I think many days present you with the perfect reason to make a nutritious dessert. So, Dr. Rohini Patil who specializes in the field of Diet and Nutrition presents some recipes to a wholesome and sugar free dessert to share with your buddies, family, your love, or, most importantly...YOU!

Red Velvet Cookie Dough Bites

Easy to create and even easier to consume, these Red Velvet Cookie Dough Bites! They're sweet and buttery, with a touch of chocolate from the cacao powder and a crunchy from the chocolate chips. Prepare a batch for your beloved or treat yourself!

Ingredients

1/2 cup (128g) cashew butter (almond butter can also be used)

maple syrup (three tablespoons)

1 cup blanched almond flour (72g)

Cacao powder (1 tablespoon)

1/4 teaspoon sea salt,

2 tablespoons red beet powder,

1/2 teaspoon extract de Vanille

1/3 of a cup of chocolate chips

Instructions

Combine the cashew butter and maple syrup in a mixing basin. Combine the almond flour, cacao powder, red beet powder, salt, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips in a large mixing bowl.

Roll the dough into 12 balls and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container.

Cranberry Orange Crumble

Cranberry crumble is a delicious dessert with warm, juicy cranberries and a soft, crumbly cookie-like topping that everybody will like.

Ingredients

For cranberry orange filling

120 ml fresh orange juice

340 g fresh or frozen cranberries

60 ml grade A maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract.

For the Base & Crumble topping

1 tsp cinnamon powder

116g almond flour

½ tsp baking powder

59 g tapioca flour

170 g rolled oats

120 ml grade A maple syrup

198 g natural almond butter

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients in a medium pot and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer it for 3-5 minutes, stir the mixture

continuously to avoid burning. The filling is done when the mixture thickens and cranberries have popped. Set aside the mixture

Now preheat the oven at 345F and then line a 9x9 baking pan with the

parchment paper. Add tapioca flour, almond flour, baking powder, oats, and salt to a large

bowl. Whisk until well incorporated.

Stir the maple syrup into almond flour until they form a paste and to this

mixture of the dry ingredients.

Now press half of the prepared dough into the prepared tin and spread

the cranberry orange filling evenly over the top. Now use your hand to crumble the remaining dough and sprinkle it over the filling. Bake this for 28-30 minutes until the crumb top.

Sugar-Free Chocolate Fondue

We must be approaching Date's Day since all I can think of right now is a strawberries with melted chocolate dripping down its side. Of course, the best part about this fondue is that it still allows you to dip your favourite fondue foods into it. Apart from strawberries, there are a variety of items that can be dipped in chocolate fondue. I chose strawberries because they are a favourite dipping fruit while thinking about what to eat on date night.

Ingredients

Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips- A range of sugar-free and/or low-carb chocolate chips - 1 bag (eight to ten ounces)

2/3 cup heavy cream (half-and-half can be substituted)

1 tablespoon extract, such as vanilla.

Of course, check the label to be sure it's sugar-free or low-sugar. Whatever it is that you're dipping.

Instructions

If making this on the stove, use the double boiler method, which involves boiling water at the bottom of the pan. Warm the heavy cream in the top (pot or bowl), then remove from heat and toss in the other ingredients (whisk works great here).

Warm the heavy cream (or alternative) and chocolate in a single sauce pan over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Remove from the heat and mix in the remaining ingredients. Before putting the items in the pan to melt, normally coat it with non-stick spray.

Finally, there's the fondue pot technique. Follow the instructions included with the pot. (Be careful, as this will be very hot.)

Keep these sugar-free treats in mind whether you're cooking for yourself or a loved one. So, prepare one of these goodies to delight everyone!

